How to spend your January 26 public holiday across the Illawarra

January 26 has become the most talked about date in the year across Australia, but it's still a public holiday for most, with many free family-friendly activities.
Here's where to find fireworks, carnival rides, barbecues and family fun that's downright cheap (or free) this Friday - a great way to end the school holidays and celebrate living in the great communities of Kiama, Shellharbour and Wollongong.
Enjoy the day off with these activities:
The annual Breakfast By The Lake returns to the foreshore of Lake Illawarra, at Reddall Reserve, thanks to Shellharbour Council.
From 8am to 12pm on Friday, indulge in sizzling bacon, eggs & pancakes, cooked by volunteers from Oak Flats Scouts and Jamberoo Junior Football Club.
There'll also be other food stalls to satisfy every taste bud, from your coffee fix to a delightful array of delicious treats, according to organisers.
Catch live entertainment on the main stage with a line-up of incredible musical acts that will have you grooving in your seats.
There will also be free activities for children like slip 'n slides, water play, a musical playground and more.
Kiama Council is heading to the beach this Friday with a "refreshed" line-up of local events celebrating the national public holiday.
"We're still celebrating Australia Day on 26 January, as we always have, but holding our main celebrations at Jones Beach rather than one of our community halls," said Mayor Neil Reilly.
"Most of our community enjoy their Australia Day at their local beach or park, so we thought why not join them?"
Kiama Downs Surf Life Saving Club will be hosting an array of festivities and community groups from 7am to 11am:
Jamberoo's Australia Day celebrations are at Kevin Walsh Oval, with a barbeque, live music and activities.
It will run from 9am to 11am.
In Gerringong, there's an Australia Day barbeque in front of the Bowling Club, at Werri Beach.
This will run from 7am to 11am.
Expect to see plenty of sporty types of all types clad in lycra around Wollongong Harbour and surrounds in the morning, for the annual Aquathon.
While this event is not free, it'll be sure to get those happy endorphins moving.
Choose from five events with four 'swim - run' Kids, Mini, Short or Long or the Blue Mile 5k Fun Run.
You can even split the Aquathon distance as a tag team - one swims, one runs! Go it own your own, with the family, friends or group.
More details can be found at: www.aquathon.com.au
Wollongong Council is hosting a family-friendly event later in the day around the harbour and surrounds, from 5pm.
It will start with a Smoking Ceremony held at Wollongong Harbour followed by a Welcome to Country.
They'll be activities for the kids in Osborne Park with jumping castles for all ages, plus a range of roving entertainment, music, food and street shows. Aboriginal dance group Djiriba Waagura will perform a traditional dance.
The evening will finish with fireworks over Wollongong Harbour at 9pm.
This event we will be hosting the quiet space where people with disability and their families can have a break from the crowd and feel calm with fun sensory activities.
The quiet space will be set up on Brighton Lawn Reserve, behind the 'Wollongong' sign at the turn off towards the harbour car park from Cliff Road.
The following roads will be closed between 4pm and 10pm:
The following roads will be closed between 8pm and 9.30pm for the fireworks display:
