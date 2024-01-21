Hang out with an Austinmer artist at a weekend retreat in the Highlands

A unique weekend retreat which gives people the chance to learn, and create items with some of the nation's greatest artists is coming to Robertson, west of Albion Park.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Muse and Maker will make its way to The Robertson Hotel from March 8 to 10, for the retreat's summer instalment.
Founder Jasmin Tarasin came up with the idea when she was swimming at her local beach in Austinmer, wanting people to have the opportunity to learn from, and connect with some of the country's best artists - many hailing from the area.
"The Illawarra and the Southern Highlands are beautiful and creative places we hope to share with wider audiences," she said.
Groups of 20 will be hosted for a weekend-long retreat, where each person will go home with two of their own artworks made in collaboration with the artists.
"With Muse and Maker, we hope to connect artists, audiences and the environment in a curated series of experiences that we know will be transformative for all involved," the founder said.
"We are really excited to share a stellar selection of artists who have generously offered to give insights into their practice and work with participants in creating their own unique works to take home with them."
The retreat is open to all skill levels.
There will also be retreats in May for its autumn offering and August for winter.
During the summer instalment, people will collaborate with award-winning photographer Tamara Dean and create their own self-portrait.
Participants are encouraged to bring various clothing options to experiment with for the session, and a tripod and camera with a self-timer is essential.
Atong Atem will show people photographic styling, printing and slicing images to create new objects, artist provocation by Lisa Sammut, Emma Saunders will lead movement workshops and there will be a fireside performance by Jodi Phillis.
Artists and creators for upcoming retreats include Fiona Hall, Deborah Kelly, Diego Bonetto, Jordan Ireland, Paul Yore, Maggie Hensal Brown, Zanny Begg, Liam Benson and Emma Saunders.
There are different packages people can purchase:
The deluxe package ($2500):
Package two ($1500 without accommodation)
Package three: Day workshop pass ($750 per day, booking fee required)
Visit museandmakercreativeretreats.com to learn more.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.