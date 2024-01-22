How a trip to China and meeting snooker's best has Zac Hilton finding form

Illawarra Academy of Sport star Zac Hilton credits a trip to China, as well as meeting Australia's best snooker player as two of the reasons why his game is going from strength-to-strength.
The Illawarra Grammar School (TIGS) student did the region proud at the 2024 Australian Junior Snooker Championships in Albury.
The Fairy Meadow junior finished fourth in the Australian U18 billiards and then picked up second in the Australian U18 snooker.
It took plenty of work for the 16-year-old to reach the national stage. In 2023 alone, Hilton took out the NSW state snooker U16s, finished second in the state U18 snooker and state U21 billiards respectively, and also made the semi-finals of the U21 snooker.
After giving up his football dream as a youngster due to injury, Hilton truly is making the sport of snooker his own.
"I was fortunate to have the opportunity to travel to China last November and train under coach Roger Leighton who is brilliant," Hilton recounted to the Mercury.
"He is head coach at the Yushan Billiards and Snooker Academy, a former professional player and a coach who has players on the current world tour. This was a really valuable training experience and fantastic cultural experience too.
"After returning back home in December, I was really lucky to meet Australia's best snooker players, former world champion and former world number one, Neil Robertson in Melbourne. It was a fantastic opportunity.
"I'm really enjoying playing snooker and definitely want to keep improving. I would love to travel back to China and keep training with Roger and competing. It will take time, hard work and tenacity, but one day I would love to be on the professional world tour."
Hilton said he took away some valuable lessons from the Australian Junior Championships. He has a big 2024 planned, juggling more events and also entering year 11.
"I'm in Year 11 this year so I will need to balance my studies and snooker. Some tournaments I have coming up include the International Asia Pacific Regional Championship and the Australian U21's in Melbourne.
"Training will involve discipline, hard work and regular games against good players in order to keep improving. At some point I would like the opportunity to travel overseas again and compete."
