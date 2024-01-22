All the photos from the NSW Athletics Country Championships in Wollongong

Athletics Wollongong claimed Country Championships club honours for the third straight year on Sunday, finishing top of the overall point-score after three days of competition at Kerryn McCann Athletics Centre.
The local powerhouse collected the Gibb/Loomes Shield - newly named in honour of Illawarra athletics stalwart Valmai Loomes - with a final tally of 1419.5, a whopping 690 points clear of its nearest rival Nowra Athletics Club. In all, the shield-winning club claimed 97 gold medals.
Illawarra Blue Stars (fifth) and Kembla Joggers (eighth) also finished in the top 10 of an event that saw 49 clubs represented.
Rising Aussie track star Delta Amidzovski shaved a stunning 1.32 seconds off the NSW Under 18 100m hurdles record, while fellow Youth Commonwealth Games medalist Chelsy Wayne nailed a Under 20 World Championships qualifier in the discus.
Her 51.43m throw was just short of her own PB and added over three metres to the meet record held by training partner Ashlyn Blackstock. Wayne also also won the Under 18 shot put with a personal best 14.44m.
The even also saw a friendly father-daughter battle between Keiran and Sidney Bartle. Dad won a silver and bronze, but daughter through 32.78m in discus ,well above the national qualifying distance of 30m. Her 41m hammer throw was the furthest nationally of the year and well above the national qualifying distance of 26m.
Open men's sprint star Mitchell O'Neil ran 10.63 in the 100m to narrowly go down to Woolgoolga's Ethan Striegher (10.57), but came back into his own with an impressive 200m win in 21.86.
Mackay Jones finally broke through his High jump barrier of 1.85 to finally reach the National Qualifier for the Men's U18 High jump of 1.90m, while Savannah Wiki (GU14) came threw national qualifiers to claim shout put and javelin gold, as well as silver in the discus.
Harlow Pate (U10G) claimed gold in the 100m, long jump, 400m, 200m - with a fastest Australian time so for for her age (28.11) - and shared a gold medal win with the Under 16 girls relay team.
Triple Gold medal winner Rob Bongiorno (M50-59) trotted out a quick 100 and 200m and managed a sub 60 seconds for the 400m, as well as a tidy silver for the 4X100m relay
Peter Kidd (M60-69) entered 15 events hoping to strike bling somewhere and did so with two gold, two silver and three bronze medals.
William Willis (MU18) threw two national qualifiers in discus (46.38m) and hammer throw (45m), while middle distance wonder Emma O'Sullivan hauled in a triple gold for the 1500m, 5000m and the 2000m steeplechase
Athletics Wollongong prides itself in being an all inclusive club, with Anderson McHenry (T20) winning gold in 100m, 200m and long jump, Charlize Colwell (T37) taking out the Under 20 sprint double Naomi Robinson (T20) won shot put gold
Other multi-medalists included Brooklyn Williams (GU11) who claimed gold in 1500m and discus and silver in 800m. Chase Grant (MU18) grabbed gold in the 100, 200m and 400m. Jarrah Flack (BU10) won gold in the 100m, 200m, 400m and long jump.
Harry Keats (BU15) will be attempting to break the world's fastest time for the 600m at Wednesday's club our club meet warmed up in blitzing the 200m (24.33) and the 400m (52.35).
Grace Costabile (GU17) claimed 200m and 400m gold and a silver in the relay, while Maiya Hewitt nabbed four golds in the 200m, 400m, long jump and triple jump.
