Dragons hopes the focus for Lawrie despite State of Origin ambitions

He makes no secret of his Origin selection ambitions, but Dragons ironman Blake Lawrie insists his top priority is lifting St George Illawarra off the bottom of the NRL ladder.
The reigning club player of the year, Lawrie enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2023, taking his game to another level amid an injury drain on the club's forward stocks.
It saw him claim both the club's top individual award, and the fan-voted gong as the Dragons' best. It was also enough to see him enter 2024 in the rep selection frame and NSW ushers in a new era under Michael Maguire.
Lawrie's determined to stay in the frame, but said only a reversal in fortunes on the club front can push him over the representative hump.
"I want to be in a representative conversation, but first and foremost, I want to play finals footy at the Dragons," Lawrie said.
"That's what we're going to be doing, and we're confident in that. People might think that we're kidding ourselves, but it doesn't matter. We believe in our four walls and the people that we've got.
"I've obviously set myself goals and I would love to be in a representative conversation, but I'm not going to be the conversation if we come last or second last again.
"Everyone who goes out and plays for their club wants to reach their potential and play the game at the highest levels they can. That is the State of Origin arena and the representative arena.
"I've got a lot of hard work and a lot of consistent footy to play before I get there. If we're winning games and challenging for the top four and top eight, hopefully [rep football] takes care of itself."
The Dapto Canaries junior is sure to figure in the discussion if he continues to produce the stunning numbers he logged at the back end of last season in which regularly played 40 minutes straight in the middle.
It boosted his personal stocks, but Lawrie said he's more than willing to see a drop in those numbers if it's a product of greater depth in the forward pack.
[Playing] 40 minutes straight, my quality goes down," Lawrie said.
"It's far more challenging to play those extended minutes as a front-rower. You go in survival mode instead of attack. If it's needed, I can dot it, but I'd rather play my 25 or 30 minutes and leave nothing in the tank.
"It doesn't really bother me, I'll do whatever is best for your team and whatever Flanno wants me to do. We've got a good competition here in the forwards when we're fit and healthy, so there'll be no need for me to play those extended minutes.
"I took my game to another level last year, but I want to take my game to another level again. I'll have to bring my quality and quantity up a level and in a shorter amount of time which is exciting."
Finals ambitions appear lofty in the eyes of most judges, with the bookies tipping the Dragons to finish bottom of the ladder, while coach Shane Flanagan's first preseason has copped numerous setbacks on the injury and recruitment front.
The post-Christmas block was rocked by season-ending injuries to recruits Corey Allan and Ronald Volkman - the latter after failing a medical that saw the club pull his one-year contract off the table.
Doomsday predictions are nothing new for Lawrie heading into his eighth season with the club, but Flanagan's long-term mandate is a refreshing change from recent years plagued by speculation and pressure around the head coaching role.
"Flanno's turned clubs around before," Lawrie said.
"He came in when the Sharks were on the lower on the ladder and then in two years they won the premiership. He's done it before and he knows how to get it done.
"He said recently 'I'm going to set the club up for long-term success. We've got full trust as a playing group in Flanno and his staff and getting our fans on board pulling in the one direction.
"Yeah we've had some rough recruitment things go not go our way, but it is what it is. We have full trust in Flanno, he's only going to add to what we're building here.
"We've seen how our training has come over the last three months compared to where it started, so there are exciting times ahead."
