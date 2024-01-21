Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons hopes the focus for Lawrie despite State of Origin ambitions

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated January 22 2024 - 1:08pm, first published 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blake Lawrie is looking to force his way into the Origin selection frame in 2024. Picture Dragons Media
Blake Lawrie is looking to force his way into the Origin selection frame in 2024. Picture Dragons Media

He makes no secret of his Origin selection ambitions, but Dragons ironman Blake Lawrie insists his top priority is lifting St George Illawarra off the bottom of the NRL ladder.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
How a trip to China and meeting snooker's best has Zac Hilton finding form
Zac Hilton performed admirably at the Australian Junior Championships. Picture by Sylvia Liber
The TIGS student has a big 2024 in store.
Jordan Warren
No comments
How Shellharbour attacked the player market ahead of 2024 Premier League
Shellharbour's new recruits for the 2024 Premier League include (from left) Taylor McDonald, Matt Floro and Julian Minutillo. Pictures by Anna Warr and Adam McLean
They plan to stick around long-term in the region's top-flight.
Joshua Bartlett
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.