How Shellharbour attacked the player market ahead of 2024 Premier League

Shellharbour head coach Rod Williams is confident he has built a squad that can make an impression in this year's Premier League.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The 2023 District League champions have been aggressive in recruitment this off-season as they prepare for their inaugural campaign in the region's top-flight.
Headlining that list of new signings is former Wollongong Wolves defender Taylor McDonald, who previously enjoyed a stint with NPL NSW club Marconi. Williams leaned on his previous NPL mentoring experience to also lure former Manly United captain Travis Oughtred to the club.
Shellharbour's other recruits include Coniston's 2023 grand final hero Matt Floro, Albion Park championship winner Julian Minutillo, ex-Wolves duo Jake and Rocky Lavalle, Olympic gloveman Cristian Fuentes, Tarrawanna's Jake Levy, Port Kembla's Zac Mazevski and the IPL youth grade's leading goalscorer last year, Jayden Branovski (from Port).
Captain and goalscoring ace Tommy Markovski is Harbour's key re-signing, while their off-season departures include goalkeeper Blake Coad (to Corrimal) and Elvir Catovic.
Harbour has already started playing pre-season friendlies to prepare for the campaign, including claiming a 4-1 win over Helensburgh on the weekend.
Williams told the Mercury that the club had been intentionally aggressive in the player market.
"You don't want to go straight up and down (to District League), and I got early word that Olympic, United and a few other clubs had been recruiting well," he said.
"A lot of people have said 'you must have spent x amount of money for (the likes) of Taylor McDonald'. But no we didn't, I used to coach the kid as a younger player. I had him at APIA for a couple of years as well and I've known the family for 20 years, so there's always been a connection there. And I also have a lot of history with Travis (Oughtred).
"We've got a lot of new signings and the whole aim is to avoid relegation. I'm hoping we can finish mid-table - considering what you look at with the likes of Albion Park, United Olympic and Cringila. But we want players to buy into the fact that we'll hopefully be around a while because we have a big junior base.
"With this side, if they're all fit, we should be somewhere in the middle of the table and maybe knocking on the door of the top five at best."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.