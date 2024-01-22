Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How Shellharbour attacked the player market ahead of 2024 Premier League

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 22 2024 - 1:11pm, first published 11:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shellharbour's new recruits for the 2024 Premier League include (from left) Taylor McDonald, Matt Floro and Julian Minutillo. Pictures by Anna Warr and Adam McLean
Shellharbour's new recruits for the 2024 Premier League include (from left) Taylor McDonald, Matt Floro and Julian Minutillo. Pictures by Anna Warr and Adam McLean

Shellharbour head coach Rod Williams is confident he has built a squad that can make an impression in this year's Premier League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.