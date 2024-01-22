Albion Park begin charge towards Premier League championship defence

Albion Park fans will get their first glimpse of the club's recruits - and to see some promising talent - when the White Eagles make their long-awaited return to the field on Tuesday night.
The reigning Premier League champions came back late to pre-season training and will play their first friendly of 2024 against NPL NSW side Wollongong Wolves at Terry Reserve.
One of the White Eagles' biggest signings is a familiar face for Park supporters, with Hamish Lamberton returning to the club after a stint with NPL NSW outfit Sutherland. The forrmer Wolves forward is set to add further potency in their front third this year.
Joining Lamberton at Albion Park in 2024 is another former player in Kyle Senior, who is back in the IPL after playing for the Tigers in the NPL Capital Football competition.
"It's (Tuesday) going to be all about fitness. It's our first hit-out of the year, so we'll see where everyone is at and give a couple of new players, and young guys, an opportunity," Park head coach George Antoniou said.
"We always want to support them (Wolves) when they need some help, and they're supporting us in that scenario too. So we want a gauge of where we're at. The Wolves will obviously be an outstanding team this year, so we're not looking so much at the result, but looking at the fitness side of things.
"We've got a really good couple of young kids coming through, who will hopefully get an opportunity over the next month or so. Nikola (Uzelac) and Nathan (Mitrevski) have come up from the 20s and been outstanding so far in the pre-season."
However, Park's biggest focus this off-season has been sewing up the bulk of their title-winning squad, led by long-time striker Cameron Morgan, Brendan Fordham and Joey Lavalle.
The club has also lost some key players, with the likes of Tory Musumeci, Mason Mavridis (both Corrimal) and Julian Minutillo (Shellharbour) departing the club.
"There's obviously going to be a lot of teams out there who are going to be strong, so hopefully we can be competitive again," Antoniou said.
"We've signed most of our squad back. We've looked to get a bit of continuity, which always helps. We've started a little bit late this year compared to other teams because it was a long season last year, but we're trying to play catch up a little bit.
"We need to get some games into us and then hopefully everything goes okay."
