GALLERY: All the Battle of the Countries rugby league action

The sixth annual Battle of the Countries has been run and won, Baryulgil Descendants claiming the open men's and women's double.
For the first time, the event took place over three days as it continues to grow, with Vikings Rugby Field hosting the opening two days before finals were contested at Ziems Park Corrimal.
The Battle of the Countries media team of Matt Loft, Levi Leveta and Russell Puckridge streamed and captured the event that saw the following winners.
Open men: Baryulgil Descendants
Open women: Baryulgil Descendants
Under 17s boys: Newcastle Hawks
Under 15 girls: Gadhu Sisters
Under 15 boys: Dharawal United
Under 12-13s: Southwest Warriors.
Under 10-11s: Mindaribba.
