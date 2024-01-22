Dozens of photos of the hot dogs that stole hearts at weekend Wollongong show

Hundreds of dogs and even more humans strutted their stuff at Wollongong's JJ Kelly Park over the weekend.
Bulli District Kennel Club ran its two All Breeds Championship Shows for the year on back-to-back days over the weekend, with 435 dogs shown on each day.
The exercise in organisation and planning is almost 12 months in the making the club's treasurer Karyn Ruskin said.
Already the feedback from the 2024 event has been positive.
"We had some great comments about the weekend," Ms Ruskin said. "The judges had great personalities, the exhibitors were polite and friendly and ... there was a cool breeze."
Beyond that the healthy number of exhibitors was another indication of the shows' popularity.
"If it's well-organised, they come back - and there were many returnees," Ms Ruskin said.
Already planning for the 2025 event is underway with the dates of January 18-19 locked in.
The club's next task is to find four judges who have not officiated in NSW for the past year.
"We like to have have fresh judges every year to keep everyone keen," the treasurer said.
Sunday's supreme champion was Debbie Meagher's dog Goldmaid Mind Games, a Welsh Springer Spaniel.
Otherwise known as Dyno, the Welsh spaniel beat a Japanese Spitz, Daesdaemar The One That I Want for top honours. For full results, check out this.
