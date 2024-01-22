Illawarra Mercury
Rescues double as Illawarra lifesavers brace for busy long weekend

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 22 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 2:35pm
An already busy Thirroul Beach on the hot summer's morning of Sunday, January 21. Picture by Robert Peet
An already busy Thirroul Beach on the hot summer's morning of Sunday, January 21. Picture by Robert Peet

Illawarra lifesavers are urging beachgoers to swim only between the flags at patrolled beaches this Australia Day long weekend after recording double the typical number of rescues at the weekend just gone.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

