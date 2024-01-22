Rescues double as Illawarra lifesavers brace for busy long weekend

Illawarra lifesavers are urging beachgoers to swim only between the flags at patrolled beaches this Australia Day long weekend after recording double the typical number of rescues at the weekend just gone.
Surf Life Saving (SLS) Illawarra director Gunther Enthaler said there were 71 logged rescues on Sunday, January 21, which was at least double the average for the region.
Among these were mass rescues of 20 to 25 people at Port Kembla and Coledale beaches, although all the stricken swimmers were recovered safely and did not require any attention from paramedics.
However, Mr Enthaler said there were some instances where people needed medical attention for fitness reasons, including at Corrimal and Woonona.
Tragically, a man died on Sunday after suffering a medical episode in the water at McCauley's Beach in Thirroul, which is unpatrolled.
Other members of the public helped the man to shore where he collapsed and fell unconscious.
Paramedics and Thirroul surf lifesavers performed CPR on the man but he later died.
There was also a large-scale search off Sharky's Beach in Coledale following a sighting of a possible body in the water, although nothing was found.
Mr Enthaler said it was not only the hot, sunny conditions that drew the crowds to beaches, but the inclement weather of recent weekends past.
"It was a difficult weekend," he said, with a "strong northeasterly swell and an incoming tide" which swept people off sandbars.
There were no rescues after-hours on Sunday, and a southerly buster in the evening brought in cooler temperatures for the start of the week.
But the days are expected to grow hotter from mid-week, with a top of 33 degrees in Wollongong on the January 26 public holiday on Friday.
"We're expecting a lot of people wanting to come down to the beach," Mr Enthaler said.
While Australia Day crowds would put pressure on beaches, he urged people to swim only between the flags at patrolled locations, saying this would prevent deaths.
Mr Enthaler said there could be hidden rips at beaches even when the water seemed calm.
The risk of drowning doubles on a public holiday.
Volunteer surf lifesavers and council lifeguards will be out in force to keep people safe.
Mr Enthaler said all clubs would operate at full strength and there would be at least nine jetskis patrolling Wollongong's beaches.
Three SLS Illawarra duty officers and about four patrolling lifeguard supervisors would be out, he said, and a number of lifeguards on all-terrain vehicles would keep an eye on unpatrolled beaches.
There were 389 rescues across NSW on Sunday, January 21 alone.
Your nearest patrolled beach can be found at the Beachsafe website or on the app.
