New Dapto urgent care centre helped 1200 people avoid the ED in one month

The Illawarra's newest urgent care centre has funnelled more than 1200 people away from the region's emergency department, according the NSW Health Minister Ryan Park.
The state-funded centre, at Dapto Medical and Dental Centre, opened in mid-December aiming to help take the pressure off Wollongong and Shellharbour emergency departments.
Mr Park said the centre was already making a significant contribution to the community.
"It's so pleasing to see more than 1200 people have already been channelled into more appropriate care as a result of this service, reducing wait times for patients and their families," he said.
"I'm committed to increasing availability of healthcare to communities through urgent care services just like this one, which are aimed at bridging the gap between primary care and emergency care, ensuring that patients have fast access to the urgent care they need."
The centre is designed to treat illnesses and injuries that are urgent, but not life-threatening, like wounds, minor burns, infections, sprains, minor breaks, gastroenteritis, rashes and conjunctivitis.
Federal Whitlam MP Stephen Jones said the Dapto centre complemented medical care from GPs and hospitals, and was part of a commitment to make sure people could access health care for free.
"We're committed to strengthening Medicare, because locals deserve access to high quality healthcare using their Medicare card, not their credit card," he said.
Shellharbour MP Anna Watson said the centre has helped people get health care more quickly and easily.
"The Dapto Urgent Care Service gives people a genuine alternative outside of a busy ED, when they have difficulty getting a GP appointment, or when their GP is closed, such as on a weekend," Ms Watson said.
To access the service, patients should call Healthdirect on 1800 022 222 and a registered nurse will assess the patient's condition.
They may then book an appointment on the patient's behalf or escalate their care to other services like NSW Ambulance if required.
The bulk-billed service will be open every day from 8am - 8pm and will be staffed by GPs and nurses.
