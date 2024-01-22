Pinball fever is coming to town as Gwynneville hosts the NSW championships

For Paul Soutter playing pinball machines is serious business, and it's about to get even more serious when the Illawarra Pinball Club hosts the NSW Championships for the first time on February 3.
The state's top 16 players in the league (including several from the region) will battle it out in the International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) tournament inside the games room at Beaton Park's tennis club.
Not bad for an organisation that began after Mr Soutter and his mate put a call-out for pinball players on Facebook nearly two years ago.
"It's very satisfying, it's great recognition because we work very hard," the club treasurer said.
"They [the IFPA] said 'We love the work you're doing and we want you to host this championship'."
Championships will be held in each state simultaneously on the same day, with the top players heading to the national competition in Perth during March.
Illawarra resident and three-times Australian Champion, Paul Jones, and his son have been selected to compete for the NSW title, along with other club rivals Peter Malady, Andrew G and Jayson Walsh.
The top players can choose which of the 15 machines to use in their rounds, which include: a vintage Target Alpha from 1976, Fishtails from the '90s to more modern machines including Deadpool and Iron Maiden.
After moving around from pub to pub, the Illawarra club found a permanent home in Gwynneville where they could park their array of machines with dazzling characters and sounds last May.
The glow of spotlights outside illuminates tennis round robins and other matches, though inside dozens meet under dim lights on Tuesday and Thursday nights for a ball sport of a different kind. The rest of the time the public is allowed to test their skills also.
Weekly competitions are graded so novices aren't put up against Mr Jones, Australia's current number-one player, while the club also hosts its own tournaments such as a three-day extravaganza over Easter and the Pinnawarra Major (in May).
Membership has now grown to more than 678 with some travelling from Sydney regularly to play. Anyone is welcome to join.
But it's not just competition people love, said Mr Soutter, it's the connection and friendship that comes with it.
"Sometimes as you get older it's hard to meet new people, you get stuck in a rut at home, then they come down for a game and they make new friends and they just love it. It's just a good feeling being part of a club," he said.
"It's very rewarding to see and some of the stories they [the members] tell me it's beautiful."
