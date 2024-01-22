Truck driver charged in fatal Dunmore moped crash identified

The truck driver accused of killing a 23-year-old woman in a crash with a moped scooter at Dunmore has been identified as Hayden James Raymond Grant.
The 48-year-old Ulladulla man sat quietly in the audio-visual link suite at Wollongong Local Court on Monday, following his arrest on Sunday evening.
His defence lawyer Ted Neaves said there would be no application for bail, with Magistrate Les Labbutt formally refusing the application.
Mr Neaves said Grant will make another bid for release on Wednesday.
Police will allege Grant was driving a rigid truck in a "dangerous manner" along the Princes Highway when it was involved in the crash with the moped, causing two women to be thrown from it, about 10pm on January 21.
The scooter's pillion passenger died at the scene, while paramedics treated the rider, another 23-year-old woman, for shoulder injuries and grazes before she was airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious condition.
Meanwhile, Grant was taken to Shellharbour Hospital for mandatory testing, before he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and causing bodily harm by misconduct.
Formal pleas are yet to be entered.
Police will prepare a report for the coroner.
