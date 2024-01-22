Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Truck driver charged in fatal Dunmore moped crash identified

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated January 22 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 4:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Looking south along the Princes Highway at Dunmore, from the Shellharbour Road overpass. Picture by Robert Peet
Looking south along the Princes Highway at Dunmore, from the Shellharbour Road overpass. Picture by Robert Peet

The truck driver accused of killing a 23-year-old woman in a crash with a moped scooter at Dunmore has been identified as Hayden James Raymond Grant.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.