The Wombarra property that could set a new price record

Even though the COVID-influenced property boom is well and truly over, occasionally a property comes to market which has the potential to establish new price benchmarks.
Case in point - a beachfront Wombarra home, complete with a four-person lift, could set a new price record.
The home at 16 Haig Street has been attracting significant buyer interest.
Selling agent, Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh said the home had the potential to surpass the northern Illawarra's residential sale price record.
That figure is the sale of a beachfront property in Wombarra, which was snapped up by for $6.31 million in 2021.
Staying at the high-end of the market, a buyer has handed over an estimated $5 million for a villa in the region.
But this one is very special; it's a waterfront Minnamurra luxury home with views and more.
The selling agent, Michele Lay from Ray White Kiama declined to comment on the sale.
However, the Mercury understands the sale price was $5 million-plus.
Television presenter Samantha Armytage's South Coast beach house is attracting interest from Sydney-based buyers.
The home, located on a pristine stretch of coastline right between Hyams Beach and Chinamans Beach, has an asking price of $3.2 million.
The three-bedroom house has been utilised as a private weekender and holiday rental property, commanding a nightly rate of $1200.
Elsewhere in the region, a Warilla family home that's been in the same ownership for more than 50 years is due to go under the hammer.
Sitting on 600 square metres, the four-bedroom home is located at 33 Veronica Street, Warilla.
The home was bought in 1968-69 by the late Frank and Maria Sabato, for the sum of $16,000.
How far will the Wollongong area's median house price go elsewhere in the state?
From the South Coast to Central Coast and beyond, we've provided some examples of the types of homes that could be secured for a similar price-point.
For about the price of a house in the Wollongong area, buyers may be able to bag a property closer to the water or amenities, or enjoy a dip in their own pool.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. It's a stunner in Gerringong that is made for long summer days.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
