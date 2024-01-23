Mt Keira's Lillee putting down the books to tackle Europe's cycling circuit

Mt Keira cyclist Lillee Pollock is living life in the fast lane and getting mighty accustomed to multi-tasking.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
But the 20-year-old, who races with Team BridgeLane, wouldn't have it any other way.
The team is an Australian UCI Continental road cycling team based in Sydney and just part of a complex triangle that makes up much of Pollock's waking hours.
Not only does the cyclist who performed so strongly at the recent road race nationals in Victoria have her preferred sport on her mind, there's her work as a junior account plus the added pressure of studying business and majoring in accounting part-time at the University of Wollongong
She is equally passionate about all three.
Pollock recently finished in the top 20 of the women's elite road race and fifth overall in the U23s.
She just raced in the Tour Down Under across three days in Adelaide against some of the best professional riders in the world.
Her next challenge will be at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, a series of events in Geelong, which starts on Wednesday, January 24.
"I'm looking forward to Geelong because I've had nationals that did well and it was a good warm-up getting used to racing those European girls at that higher quality," Pollock said.
"[Going forward] I'd love to get some sort of result in Europe. Hopefully we'll head over there at the end of April, start of May.
"Hopefully get some sort of result over there and just see how much more I can develop.
"I'm not in a rush to go professional if that becomes an option because I'm still only 20.
"I want to finish my uni degree and I don't want to narrow myself to just one thing. I just want to see where I can take it."
Pollock outlined her rigorous training regime for her sport.
"It's non-stop. I train in the morning before work, then I have work and then go to uni, usually in the afternoon or at night and then do it all again the next day and repeat," she said.
"But it's good. I really like being under pressure, it works for me.
"It sounds a bit hectic but somehow it's worked for two, almost three years now."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.