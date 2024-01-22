Police appeal to find missing Sydney man last seen in Helensburgh

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a man from south west Sydney, who was last seen in Helensburgh more than two weeks ago.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Police said Gregory Aller, 58, was "known to live a transient lifestyle" and was last seen by family members at a home on Elata Place, Helensburgh on Sunday January 7.
After being unable to be contacted by family, Gregory was reported missing to Campsie Police Area Command on Friday, January 19
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170-180am tall, of medium build, with grey hair and a grey beard.
It is believed he may be in possession of a pushbike and frequenting the Marrickville area.
Anyone with information into Gregory's whereabouts is urged to contact Campsie Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
The puplic can also go to https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au to report information. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.