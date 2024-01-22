Ulladulla singer chases his dreams on latest series of Australian Idol

Isaac McCallum's soon-to-be-shown Australian Idol audition was all about chasing and fulfilling dreams.
The Burrill Lake singer performed Lewis Capaldi's 'Bruises' for the program's judges Kyle Sandilands, Amy Shark and Marcia Hines.
Isaac backed himself to do well and intends to make the most of any opportunity that may come his way.
"I was both nervous and excited about the audition - it was the first time I had ever been on television," he said.
"I thought I had the talent to go all the way to the end," Isaac said about why he decided to audition for Australian Idol.
You might glimpse the former Ulladulla High School student in some Australian Idol promotions ahead of his Febraury 4 debut on the show.
More recently he's more widely known for his busking in Ulladulla's CBD.
"The locals love it - and someone gave me $100 the other day," he said.
Isaac also works for an Ulladulla supermarket, collecting trolleys, and previously worked as a concretor for a few years.
His dream, however, is to become a professional performer and the Seven Network show could provide that invaluable kickstart.
The 23-year-old can offer sound advice to other budding performers: "You only live once - so go for it and follow your dreams."
He joins the likes of fellow Shoalhaven residents Shaun Wessel and Corey Ryan who have made reality television appearances.
The 2024 season of Australian Idol starts on Monday, January 29, on Channel 7 and 7Plus.
Issac's audition is expected to air on Sunday, February 4.
