Empowering women the focus of upcoming mental health summit in Kiama

Almost half of all Australian women report having experienced a mental health disorder at some point in their life, research from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare shows.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It is this kind of statistic that prompted Illawarra friends Deborah Devaal, an art therapist and wellbeing coach, and Sonia Rivas, a spiritual and empowerment coach, to create a mental health event aimed at women.
The IAMPOWER Mental Health and Wellbeing Summit will take place in Kiama in May 2024.
Miss Devaal said there was not much for women in terms of education about their mental health, and community - which was vital - was missing, so they figured they would create it through this event.
The summit would also focus on raising awareness and empowerment, she said.
"We realised that empowerment is such a significant factor in mental health and helping people," Miss Devaal said.
She said the event was the first of its kind in the Illawarra and would feature keynote speakers, workshops, a lunch prepared by the chefs of the Sebel hotel, and goodie bags.
Miss Devaal said women would go away with practical tools to help themselves.
A portion of ticket sales will go to the charity Liptember, which supports women's mental health programs and initiatives, support services and research.
"We chose them because they're dedicated to women's mental health but also research, which we think is very important," Miss Devaal said.
The summit will be held at the Sebel hotel in Kiama on May 24, 2024, with tickets starting at $179.
For more information visit www.iampower.net.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.