Shellharbour's female footballers rewarded for stunning on-field results

Shellharbour's Football Club's youth women's side has been unstoppable for years now and the team were rewarded for their efforts at the Shellharbour City Council Community Awards night.
The side was awarded the 'sports team of the year' prize at Shellharbour Civic Centre while their coach Ben Thurgar, who has led the team for eight years, won 'coach of the year'.
It was a phenomenal 2023 for the Shellharbour youthies on the field. The team won the Champions of Champions trophy two years running, whilst they also claimed the State Cup, the league championship and the grand final in the season where the club also won the club championship in the Illawarra Women's Premier League.
Coach Thurgar said he was not in the job for accolades but said the team deserved the award.
"I don't coach or I haven't coached for the rewards of recognition," he said.
"I coach to spend time with my daughter at the end of the day. But even one of the girls that is leaving the team, I've coached her for eight years and to hear her say that I've made an impact on her life and helped her enjoy soccer, it's a bit hard to comprehend and it just brings a smile to my face knowing that I can help these young girls have enjoyment in their lives.
"I think the biggest part for the team and anyone associated with the team is the recognition at the end of the day. Getting recognised by the wider community for their achievements.
"For women and young ladies in general, to have their achievements recognised alongside their male counterparts is a good thing that female sport is getting recognised on a wider scale, which is huge."
Thurgar added that the team were back for pre-season and the side would look relatively unchanged.
"The vast majority are returning. There's a lot of them going into year 12 or have finished year 12, so it's a lot of change and a busy time in their lives," he continued.
"So as always, I think two or three unfortunately aren't playing due to going to uni or concentrating on their studies, which should be first and foremost.
"We've recruited a few more and some are lucky enough to be able to be elevated into the first grade team this year, which is a fantastic achievement."
