The Balgownie boys turning lemonade stand profits into investments

A trio of boys are investing the profits of their Balgownie lemonade stand not in toys, but cryptocurrency.
Brothers Duke and Maverick Skelton, aged nine and six, and their cousin Noah Smith, 9, spent Tuesday morning selling toys, lemonade, and Mars Bar slice in the front yard.
Duke and Maverick's mother Tammie Soole said the venture came about after she had sold some of the boys' unwanted toys online to fund the redecoration of their bedrooms.
With some toys left over Duke wanted to hold an impromptu garage sale, she said, so they made a sign and advertised on social media before selling the goods from the front yard for a few hours on Monday.
Then Maverick got the idea of a lemonade stand, so they got to work in the kitchen making the beverage as well as a slice for peckish customers.
The boys spent another few hours on Tuesday morning selling their expanded offering, using a tally sheet to count up how many cups of lemonade and pieces of slice they sold.
"I'm really surprised at how popular it was," Mrs Soole said, adding that the stall sold out of slice and almost ran out of lemonade.
Money from the sale of the toys will still go towards the bedroom redecorations, while the boys will invest their lemonade stand profits in cryptocurrency.
Mrs Soole said she would also use the experience to educate the boys about money and business, planning to sit down with them and go through the expenses of the stand.
The stand was so popular, in fact, that the boys plan to do it all over again on Wednesday morning.
It can be found on The Parkway, Balgownie.
