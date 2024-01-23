Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The Balgownie boys turning lemonade stand profits into investments

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 23 2024 - 2:05pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duke Skelton, Maverick Skelton and Noah Smith selling toys, Mars Bar slice and lemonade in Balgownie. Picture by Robert Peet
Duke Skelton, Maverick Skelton and Noah Smith selling toys, Mars Bar slice and lemonade in Balgownie. Picture by Robert Peet

A trio of boys are investing the profits of their Balgownie lemonade stand not in toys, but cryptocurrency.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.