Pure heart of Illawarra volunteers celebrated in Australia Day honours

Amid the captains of industry and household names receiving Australia Day honours today, the sheer effort and heart of some hard-working Illawarra volunteers is getting its just recognition.
Sometimes unseen, they're the ones whose work helps make our cities and towns more liveable, our gardens and sports clubs flourish, and helps those who have nowhere else to go stay on their feet.
Today they are seen, and the letters after their name attest to it.
Sarah Neill thinks it's a cliche but says it anyway: she got more out of volunteering with Girl Guides than she put in.
Ms Neill, of West Wollongong, becomes a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her services to youth and the community through Girl Guides, where she first became a member, and a unit leader, almost 30 years ago. Before long she had taken one of several region or district manager, board and advisory positions she held until 2021.
"I think I was a little bit hesitant to take it on because I didn't think that I had the required skills ... as it turns out, I did," Ms Neill said. "The Girl Guides association offered some great training and mentoring for me, and still does for new leaders. So I was well supported in that regard and my guiding volunteering just grew from there."
And like almost all volunteers, it was to help others.
"Every single person - whether they volunteer for an organisation for a week, a month, five years or, you know, 30 years, as in my case - should be really proud that they have contributed to their local and wider communities," she said.
"Because without all of that stuff happening, the world would be a very different place.
"It sounds a bit of a cliche, but ... I felt that I've got as much, if not more, out of it than I ever felt that I've contributed. And it's true - it's food for your soul."
Longtime St Vinnies volunteer worker Beverley Kerr continues to get the recognition she deserves, being named a Member of the Order of Australia for her social welfare work with the St Vincent de Paul Society. She has been its NSW vice-president since 2008 and has given lifelong dedication to helping people struggling with poverty and homelessness.
She has been recognised several times as volunteer of the year, including for the whole of NSW in 2017, and even received a papal knighthood from the Vatican on Monday.
"You don't get a medal for doing what you enjoy doing, helping the poor, the destitute, and the vulnerable," she said then.
"I just love doing it all and I'm just so passionate about what I do, I just don't think you need a medal for doing something that you love doing.
"From what everyone tells me, it's very, very important and it's a very high achievement but I'm just an ordinary person."
Up in a secluded corner of the Mount Keira foothills just about every day you'll find a man getting his food for the soul from pouring love into a garden.
David Stanton spends his time tending the Illawarra Rhododendron and Rainforest Gardens, which is one of the region's hidden gems. Beloved by those who know it, it's an oasis of plant life on Parrish Ave at Mount Pleasant.
Mr Stanton and his wife Pat have dedicated countless hours to the gardens, even as age may slow them down a little. Mr Stanton's father Don established the gardens in 1969, which is when a much younger Don started working there.
At "84 and a half", Mr Stanton aims to ensure there are bright colours to enjoy year-round, according to the seasonal blooms. It's a vision that draws gratitude from picnic lovers across the Illawarra, once again a service performed not for himself, but for the enjoyment of others.
Anyone involved in Kiama netball knows Val Brunker, who is receiving a Medal of the Order of Australia for her years of volunteer work in the sport she loves. She was the founding president of the Kiama netball association in 1986 and remained its president from then until 2015, while also coaching, working as an umpire and selector, and playing - an extraordinary run in any sport.
"I've just loved it, I've loved netball, loved the kids and everything to do with it," the 87-year-old told the Mercury.
Bulli's Stephen Hewson is being recognised with a Medal of the Order of Australia for his life's work in rugby league. He played for NSW Country in the 1970s before becoming the inaugural coach of the state's, and later Australia's, wheelchair rugby league team. He also coached extensively for the NSWRL academy, where he was coaching and development officer from 2000-2014.
"It's very gratifying (the OAM) but I'm doing something that I like doing," Hewson said.
"So it's great you get the recognition for it but you don't do these things for the recognition. You go and do what you enjoy. Working with wheelchair athletes is just such a rewarding experience."
Nuala Williams of West Wollongong is being recognised for service to youth through choral music. She had been actively involved in Gondwana Choirs for 27 years, in volunteer supervisor and co-ordinator roles, as well as as the Chorister Support Co-ordinator.
Over many Kangaroo Valley's Lorraine Mairinger has held leadership positions in the Lions Club locally, and at a district and national level. She's a longtime volunteer for the Rural Fire Service and the Kangaroo Valley Agricultural and Horticultural Show Society.
As well as volunteers, some prominent Illawarra professionals are being recognised for outstanding and career-long contributions in their respective fields.
Shell Cove's Marty Nichols is now chief superintendent of NSW Ambulance, and puts his Ambulance Service Medal down to his work during the pandemic.
Before he was appointed to a clinical leadership role during the COVID-19 response, Mr Nichols' career morphed from paramedic to intensive care paramedic, then rescue and special operations to critical care helicopter paramedic.
"I've done a lot over my career and feel fortunate that I have done almost everything you can do as a paramedic with the range of roles that I have held," he said.
Former police officer Nicholas Weller, of Figtree, is receiving the Public Service Medal for his outstanding service to the NSW Police Force, in particular the delivery of COVID-19 workplace health and safety policies, and introduction of COVID-safe measures at police workplaces.
A former Illawarra Business Person of the Year, Avondale's Peter Morris has been conspicuous in management. CEO of IMB from 1999-2007, he was the Illawarra Hawks CEO from 2009-11 and has been a director of Warrigal Care, Destination Wollongong, the Wollongong Conservatorium of Music, the Disability Trust and others.
His decades of church work includes the Illawarra Prayer Breakfast, Christian Media Hub and Churches of Christ Property Trust. His OAM states simply and broadly: for service to the community of the Illawarra.
University of Wollongong deputy chancellor Warwick Shanks is also receiving an OAM, for his services to business and the community.
Mr Shanks has been a member of the UOW Council since 2018, is the chairman of the Illawarra Performing Arts Centre and Merrigong Theatre Company, and spent nine years as the Illawarra chairman of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.
From 2001 to 2021 he was a partner, then managing partner, at KPMG Wollongong, where he is now the Audit and Assurance Partner.
His volunteer work includes the i98 Illawarra Convoy, St Vincent de Paul and the Jamberoo Touch Association.
Albion Park engineering professor Buddhima Indraratna is now a Member of the Order of Australia for his services to civil engineering. The University of Technology Sydney Distinguished Professor was cited for contribution through infrastructure development, ground improvement and transportation geotechnics.
- with reporting by Janine Graham, Joshua Bartlett and Jordan Warren.
