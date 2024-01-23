The Mercury in 2002: Fish and chip shops paying the price

Insurers were turning up the heat on fish and chip shops.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Wollongong broker Lin Lewis said that, with the collapse of HIH Insurance, finding public liability insurance was a lot harder.
Especially for a fish and chip shop, with all that hot oil at risk of being splashed about. Even established fast-food outlets were getting knocked back when their policy expired - or had to pay much higher premiums.
Mahmut and Sureyya Cakirgoz could speak of that problem first-hand. When they took over Shellharbour Fish and Chips a year ago they had a hard time finding a decent price.
Formerly a butcher, Mr Cakirgoz understood public liability but was shocked at fish and chip shop premiums. Three of the six firms they contacted said no outright and one wanted $4200 just for public liability.
With the help of a broker they managed to secure cover for about $3000, which was still much more than they had expected to pay.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.