Check out the best photos from Football South Coast's school holiday clinic

The Illawarra's next generation of potential Socceroos and Matildas have had the chance to showcase their talents at Ian McLennan Park this week.
Football South Coast, in partnership with South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, have conducted free junior clinics in Kembla Grange for boys and girls between the ages of six and 12 years. The sessions began on Monday and will conclude on Wednesday, January 24.
The clinics have been held following the success of last year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia, which saw an increased interest in the round-ball game across all junior age groups.
"We are very grateful that South32 IMC will provide this clinic for 100 boys and girls as part of their ongoing investment in communities," FSC chief executive officer Ann-Marie Balliana told the Mercury recently.
"This free program will potentially provide an opportunity for juniors in the region to experience football for the first time to promote ongoing participation in grassroots football."
Mercury photographer Adam McLean was at Ian McLennan Park to capture the action on Tuesday.
