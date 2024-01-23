'I will find you': The threatening messages that left woman fearing for life

A man has been locked up for bombarding an Illawarra woman with harassing calls and texts in which he threatened to kill her and a relative.
"I'm going to make you so scared of me that every time you close your eyes you will see my face," Shawn John Frederick Green said in one phone call.
"And wherever you hide, I will find you."
Green, aged 30 of North Nowra, was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to eight offences, including using a carriage service to threaten to kill, stemming from 2023.
Green would use Facebook Messenger under usernames, including 'Aussies Pride' to contact the woman, with him flooding her with 251 text messages in one day.
Most messages were made up of emojis and question marks, with the sheer volume leaving the victim feeling harassed, according to tendered court documents.
The woman asked Green to stop messaging and told him he was breaching the conditions of an earlier-imposed apprehended violence order. She reported the matter to police and provided screenshots.
Green's bombardment escalated the next day, when he rang her and called her demeaning names, including "sl-t" and "dog". She immediately recognised his voice and hung up.
He called her back 20 minutes later and unleashed further threats.
"I will punch you in the face and splatter your nose across your head ... I will shoot you," Green said, adding he would "put a wire" around a relative's neck and "take his head off".
Green called a further 28 times and texted 20 thumbs up emojis, before she blocked him and reported the matter, again providing screenshots to police.
He messaged the woman two weeks later. Officers arrived at her home after shortly after, with her phone constantly pinging with messages from Green.
Green, who was on parole at the time of the offending, was arrested in September, 2023.
He pleaded guilty to using a carriage service to threaten to kill, using a carriage service to menace, and six counts of contravening apprehended violence order.
Magistrate Michael Ong imposed a 15-month jail term, with a non-parole period of 10 months. Green was also placed on a two-year community correction order for the court order breaches.
