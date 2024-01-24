The Mercury in 1946: He reads lips, says man done for swearing at police

A Balmain boilermaker claimed a police officer must be a lip reader after being pinged for swearing during a traffic stop at Bulli.
Cecil John Carter faced the court over the charge that arose from an incident when a Sergeant Kennedy approached him outside the Panorama Hotel because his motorbike had no front number plate.
He rode off and when he was about 150 metres away, allegedly turned and swore at the sergeant, who noted there were ladies sitting in cars nearby who heard him.
Carter said he hadn't sworn and, if he had, there was no way the sergeant heard him.
"The sergeant must have been a lip reader to have known what he said from that distance," the Mercury reported.
Magistrate Thornton didn't believe Carter's story and fined him five pounds.
"I'm not going to permit the police to be insulted in the open street," the magistrate said.
