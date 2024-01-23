Marine Rescue says we're not the fun police, just be safe this long weekend

More than 400 volunteers will be ready to respond to boaters and paddlers in need across the Illawarra Shoalhaven this long weekend.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said the Port Kembla, Shellharbour, Shoalhaven, Jervis Bay, Sussex Inlet, Ulladulla and Kioloa units are expecting the region's waterways to be as popular as ever.
"We get a lot of vessels that are going offshore from Wollongong all the way down to Kioloa and we can't forget our inland waterways such as Lake Illawarra, Burrill Lake, Lake Conjola and St Georges Basin," Insp Massey said.
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers at the region's seven units responded to multiple incidents on January 26 last year, returning 33 people to shore safely.
Inspector Massey is urging those planning to hit the water this long weekend to give their equipment a once-over before heading out.
"Check that your safety equipment is all good and also don't forget to log on and log off with Marine Rescue NSW," he said.
Logging on via the free Marine Rescue app or VHF channel 16 ensures that the service's volunteers keep watch for a boater's safe return.
Logging on, Insp Massey said, can save vital time in the event of an emergency.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.