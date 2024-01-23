Lady Lakers' junior Farrah Cody an instant hero after her stunning hat-trick

Farrah Cody isn't letting her age stop her from being one of Lake Illawarra Cricket Club's best.
The 13-year-old turned heads for the Lady Lakers against Kookas last weekend, taking a hat-trick with figures of 4-1 off two overs.
The junior star said she didn't mind being the youngest in the team in the slightest rather, it was something she relished.
The team is very much a family affair, with Farrah playing with both her mum and her aunt.
"It's pretty fun [being the youngest]. It can be annoying at times but it's pretty fun," she laughed.
Farrah described ball-by-ball her process towards her hat-trick and the scenes of excitement that followed.
"One of the first balls I took a catch," Farrah explained.
"My aunty was bowling and then she put me on to bowl. I bowled the first girl and then they brought their next batter out and she was a 'lefty'. I was actually going to swap sides and bowl on the other side but I didn't and I bowled an out-swinger and bowled her.
"Then I just went back up to my run up when the new batter came out and just kind of thought to myself that it was just another regular ball. I didn't overthink it.
"The delivery was nice and full. I was very happy. My teammates were cheering and it was a good feeling."
Lake Illawarra are currently third in the South Coast cricket female T20 competition. The Lakers have four games left in the season and will next face Kiama, who are only just below them on the table in fourth.
