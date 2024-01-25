Doing something he loves the key for Bulli's OAM recipient Steve Hewson

Steve Hewson says it feels like he hasn't worked a day in his life in rugby league because he is doing something he loves.
After receiving an Australia Day Order of Australia (OAM) honour for his service to rugby league, Hewson said working in the sport had been a 'rewarding experience'.
The well-known Bulli resident has been massive in the growth of wheelchair rugby league in Australia. His accolades include being coach of the Australian Wheelchair Rugby League team, as well as being appointed a referee for the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup in 2021.
He has been massive for the growth of the para-sport within NSW Rugby League. Hewson's involvement with the organisation spans back to the 70s, when he played for the NSW Country Rugby League side.
"It's very gratifying (the OAM) but I'm doing something that I like doing," Hewson said.
"So it's great you get the recognition for it but you don't do these things for the recognition. You go and do what you enjoy. Working with wheelchair athletes is just such a rewarding experience.
"Being part of the wheelchair sporting world has been a huge learning experience. You find out that each athlete, although they've got similar disabilities, they're all different."
Hewson recounted some of his fondest memories being involved with the sport for such a long period.
"There's a couple of things that stick out," he continued.
"Coaching the first wheelchair rugby league side to a World Cup in 2013 was a huge highlight. But it was also a huge challenge because we were learning on the run. We went over there with really high expectations but we got smashed by France. We knew nothing about the game and to see the players learn very quickly and see them improve to a point where they were then holding France to maybe 50 points was tremendous.
"I think the other thing is I get the most out of seeing kids on a Saturday or a Sunday and they're busting their butt to get on the field."
Hewson concluded by saying it would be a dream come true to see wheelchair rugby league go gangbusters in the Illawarra.
"We're always looking to expand the game," Hewson added.
"I know we've got young kids here in Wollongong that are travelling up to Menai every Sunday to play a game. So if we could could get interest down here, I'm sure we could have a Wollongong competition."
