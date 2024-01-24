Deadly blue-ringed octopuses found at Lake Illawarra

Karyn Lewis has lived in the Illawarra for almost 15 years and in all her time going to the beach and exploring rockpools, she has never come across a blue-ringed octopus.
But on Tuesday, January 23 Miss Lewis came across not one but two of the deadly creatures, on the shores of Lake Illawarra.
Miss Lewis was watching baby flathead in the shallows of Kiyong Beach near Reddall Reserve, while her partner and young grandson pumped for nippers nearby, when one of the fish swam beneath a rock.
Curious to see where it went she flipped the rock over, and to her shock discovered a small blue-ringed octopus.
The blue-ringed octopus is one of the most venomous marine animals, able to deliver a potent neurotoxin through its bite which has been known to kill people.
Children were playing just a couple of metres from where the blue-ringed octopus was hiding, Miss Lewis said, so she grabbed a container, scooped it up and released it at the breakwater, but not before giving her grandson a lesson on staying safe around such creatures.
Upon returning to the beach she flipped another rock to discover another blue-ringed octopus - so she caught and released it at the breakwater too.
"To see them where kids are swimming regularly, it's just scary," Miss Lewis said.
She also shared her finds with the Facebook page Illawarra Weather Warnings and Local Media Info, in a bid to warn others.
Blue-ringed octopuses are found in coastal waters around Australia, Be careful exploring rock pools, cracks or crevices, or picking up empty shells or bottles at the beach
While their deadly poison lends them a fearsome reputation, they are shy and not often seen.
However, they might bite if they feel threatened, so people should never pick them up.
It is also when they are threatened that they flash their signature iridescent blue rings - so people should keep their distance from any small octopus, even if there is no blue to be seen.
Care should be taken exploring rockpools and when picking up rocks, shells and empty bottles.
In cases of suspected octopus bites, urgent medical care should be sought.
The blue-ringed octopus sightings are not the only ones that have sparked interest in the Illawarra.
People have spotted schools of the small fish with long filaments trailing from their fins in such locations as Wollongong Harbour and Shellharbour Marina in recent days.
They are juvenile pennantfish and while they are a tropical species, they are not unheard of in waters this far south.
The Australian Museum says individuals are sometimes "seen swimming next to wharves and docks around the Sydney region".
