'I've just loved it': Val Brunker receives OAM for dedication to netball

Whenever people think about netball in Kiama, there's always one name that springs to mind: Val Brunker.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
For more than 40 years, Mrs Brunker has been a driving force behind the growth of the sport in town.
Her journey with the Kiama Netball Association began as a founding member in the early 1980s and she has held almost every title possible since - including being club president for 19 years.
The Minnamurra resident's contributions to the association have been recognised through becoming a life member, and having Kiama's Val Brunker Centre named in her honour in 1999.
Now, Mrs Brunker has been bestowed with one of Australia's highest individual accolades, after receiving a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) on Friday for her dedication to netball.
On top of her service to the Kiama community, Mrs Brunker spent more than a decade with the Blacktown Netball Association, Seven Hills Netball Club and Beachettes Netball Club. She has also been a stalwart of the Kiama and Shellharbour Tennis Association and Minamurra Tennis Club, volunteered at the Blacktown Junior Rugby League Club and was a sports delegate to the Kiama Sports Council for two decades.
Other highlights include being named on the Kiama Sports Honour Roll in 2009, receiving Netball NSW's Anne Clark Service Award in 2006 and being awarded an Australian Sports Medal in 2000.
However, Mrs Brunker said she felt "very honoured" to be recognised with an OAM.
"I've just loved it, I've loved netball, loved the kids and everything to do with it," the 87-year-old told the Mercury.
"We moved down here 44 years ago and someone had a little comp going after school with the kids and they asked if I would take it over, so I did. And the parents started to ask me if they could play, so we put flyers all around the shops asking for names and when they registered, we had enough for eight teams.
"I'm so proud to see how far it's grown from there."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.