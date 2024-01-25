Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'I've just loved it': Val Brunker receives OAM for dedication to netball

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
January 25 2024 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minnamurra resident Val Brunker has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her dedication to netball, particularly in Kiama. Picture by Adam McLean
Minnamurra resident Val Brunker has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her dedication to netball, particularly in Kiama. Picture by Adam McLean

Whenever people think about netball in Kiama, there's always one name that springs to mind: Val Brunker.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.