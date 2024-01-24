Why this Bulli family is gearing up for the 2024 Wollongong Aquathon

Katie Rollinson had been close to the Wollongong Aquathon action for years, but she was never tempted to dip her toe into competing.
Her company MMJ Real Estate has been one of the swim-run event's long-time sponsors, which saw the marketing manager enjoy plenty of early starts each Australia Day down at the Wollongong Harbour.
However, the Bulli mum has decided to go from supporter to participant in 2024, opting to take compete in the fun run. She will also join her children .... in the kids aqua event on Friday.
"I think seeing a lot of the families getting involved and enjoying it last year made me want to compete, Ms Rollinson told the Mercury.
"I think having my kids involved makes it even more special, it's great to have them involved. We often go for runs together, we live off Bulli and have a beautiful patch to run on. And we've been swimming in the pool up at Corrimal.
"It's great how Aquathon brings everyone together, and it's got a vibe that's electric. I've loved it from a sponsorship point of view, so it will be really nice to enjoy it from the other side."
The 2023 Wollongong Aquathon attracted close to 1600 athletes of all ages and abilities, and this year's edition is on track to be even bigger.
There are five events to choose from this Friday, with four 'swim-runs' in kids, mini, short, or long format, as well as the 5km fun run. Event director Rob Battocchio said the response from the community had been terrific ahead of the 2024 edition, with close to 2000 people set to take part.
"I think we're in for a really big year, the way entries have been tracking," he said.
"We're well ahead of where we were at this stage (ahead of the event) last year and, normally, a considerable bulk of people will still enter late. And from what we're seeing, there's going to be a really good representation across NSW."
