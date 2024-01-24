How this young Bulldog plans to reach new heights in Wollongong this year

After hitting the AFL South Coast competition like a bolt of lightning last year, Jack Woeckel Hynes has no plans of slowing down in 2024.
The Bulldogs young gun started the 2023 Men's Premier Division season like a man possessed, booting 29 goals in his opening four games.
Woeckel Hynes then missed the middle part of Wollongong's campaign, but returned late in strong form, finishing with 40 majors on his way to collecting the Tunbridge Medal as the league's best and fairest.
While it was a great year personally, it was a frustrating year for the Bulldogs, who were knocked out in the preliminary final after a 22-point loss to Northern Districts.
After his breakout season in the seniors, Woeckel Hynes will remain in the red, white and blue after inking a new deal week. Teammates Gus Young, Eddie Keogh, Josh Thomas, Cal Burns, Louis Beard, Ryan Allen have also re-committed to the club, while head coach Aidan Leishman retains the reins.
2024 will mark Woeckel Hynes' fourth campaign with the club, though the full forward admits that he did weigh up his options before deciding to remain in Wollongong.
"With Sydney being so close, and the comp up there being so strong, there was obviously a pull to go up there. But there was definitely unfinished business with the Bulldogs," the 22-year-old said.
"The last two years haven't gone as we would have wanted, so I wanted to have another crack with the Dogs this year. It's exciting because there's a lot of young blokes coming through, and some new guys also joining as well.
"Looking back at last year, it was nice to have a really strong start to the season by kicking a lot of goals and whatnot, and the team also did really well early in the season before we dropped off late.
"Winning the medal was nice, but team success is what we're all looking forward to. And I think we have a really strong group this year, so we can hopefully push 'Figgy' and Norths."
While Woeckel Hynes seemed to explode onto the AFL South Coast scene last year, his journey to becoming a league best and fairest has been a patient one.
An Albury native, he grew up playing the sport at St Patrick's Junior Football Club before he got some senior game time with the Albury Tigers. He was showing great potential in Aussie rules when his progress was stalled after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament about five years ago.
Twelve months later, he moved to the Illawarra to study at the University of Wollongong, where Woeckel Hynes decided to join the uni's footy club.
He spent some time with the Dogs' reserves before getting his opportunity in the senior grade - and he's never looked back.
"They (Bulldogs) gave me a really good opportunity and helped support me through my first year coming back, which was obviously nerve wracking, coming off a knee reco," Woeckel Hynes said.
"We're all in the same age bracket, between 20 to 23, and we're all doing the same thing and up to the same part of life. There's obviously a huge social aspect to the club, and we all love playing together. It's been really fun, on and off the field, and we're a really tight group.
"The Dogs have supported me all the way, and it's nice to have results come my way now."
