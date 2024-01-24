French woman killed in Dunmore crash was travelling to Jervis Bay: court

Two 23-year-old French nationals were travelling to Jervis Bay when they were thrown off their motorcycle after allegedly being hit by a truck driver at Dunmore.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The pillion passenger of the motorcycle, Alice Roy, died at the scene, while the rider, Laura Laborie, was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.
Details about the alleged crash emerged during the bail application of truck driver, Hayden James Raymond Grant, at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
The Ulladulla man is yet to enter pleas to charges of dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death, and causing bodily harm by misconduct.
Police will allege Roy and Laborie, who were in Australia on working visas, were riding together on a Honda motorcycle, while Grant, 48, was driving a rigid truck behind them on the Princes Highway at Dunmore about 10pm on January 21.
At about one kilometre south of the Shellharbour Road overpass, the front of Grant's 11500 kilogram truck allegedly collided with the rear of the motorcycle, throwing Roy and Laborie onto the road.
It's alleged Grant then ran over Roy as she lay on the road, causing "catastrophic injuries". She was declared dead at the scene.
Meanwhile, Laborie sustained injuries to her legs, back, arms and shoulder. She was airlifted to St George Hospital in a serious condition.
When questioned following the incident, Grant allegedly told police, "I don't know, I saw the blonde one go under the bullbar".
Grant was taken to Shellharbour Hospital for mandatory testing before being taken to Lake Illawarra Police Station, where his licence was confiscated and suspended.
Grant's family were present in the courtroom as defence barrister David McCallum applied for his release, noting the alleged behaviour was "involuntary".
Mr McCallum argued Grant has strong ties to the community, having lived in Ulladulla for the last two decades.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Dane Corran opposed bail, arguing the offences are serious and full-time custody is likely if Grant were to be found guilty.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said "certainly on conviction a custodial sentence is likely, but he's not convicted yet".
"Bail isn't meant to punish someone, it's meant to mitigate risk," she said.
The magistrate released Grant on bail due to his limited criminal record, with no offences since 2012. He must comply with conditions requiring him to report to police twice a week and not drive any vehicle.
"I'm of the view those conditions mitigate the risks of offending," the magistrate said.
The matter will return to court on March 20. It will be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.