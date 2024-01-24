'It's like Christmas': Albion Park Rail cafe overjoyed to open after turmoil

A runaway builder and a smash'n'grab theft could not deter Gulcin Topel from opening a new cafe in the heart of Albion Park Rail, though it did push her to the edge.
Owner of the popular Turkish street-food cafe Saltwater Kiama, Topel nearly gave up on the Bench 10 venture after she was left $90,000 out of pocket and an unfinished venue before teenage thieves broke in once she had finally managed to start trade.
"From physical labour to bunches of flowers, we had tradesmen, customers, friends and strangers rally to help us realise our dream and open our doors," she said.
"I feel so good because I almost gave up. But people helped me ... they told me I was a fighter and made me wake up."
The entrepreneur is so grateful to the community for their support she is throwing a party of free homemade food on Thursday, January 25 from 11am to 1pm, to say "thank you".
She said after the Mercury reported on the tragedies that unfolded while trying to get the business established, it prompted many people to come in over the past two weeks and buy a coffee or a sandwich in support.
"The world is changing, everything's money, money, money but people still have nice hearts, and support small businesses, supporting local which is very nice," Topel told the Mercury.
"I'm sharing my love, sharing my happiness is with the love of food."
Bach 10 is found at 10 Colden Drive in Albion Park Rail, in the same industrial park as the recently opened Spotlight, Officeworks, Anaconda and other national retailers.
Currently it's open daily from 7am to 4pm.
