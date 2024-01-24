Big changes afoot for organisation spruiking the Illawarra's potential

The advocacy body charged with promoting Illawarra's economic growth is undergoing significant change as it farewells two of its leaders, welcomes another, and prepares to welcome the Shoalhaven into its fold.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Regional Development Australia (RDA) Illawarra's chief executive officer, Debra Murphy, has announced she is stepping down on January 31 after seven and a half years at the helm, while Eddy De Gabriele has retired from his position as chair after two decades.
Mark McKenzie started the new year as the new chair and will oversee the transition of RDA Illawarra to RDA Illawarra Shoalhaven over the next two months.
RDA Illawarra is an independent body that is part of a network of RDAs, an initiative established by the Australian government.
A review of the boundaries has led to the incorporation of the Shoalhaven local government area - which now sits in RDA Far South Coast - into RDA Illawarra from March 31.
Mr McKenzie said a key challenge was ensuring that the Shoalhaven was integrated into the functions of the organisation.
"I think the clear thing here is we actually need to embrace the Shoalhaven community and look to transfer the priorities and strategies that have been previously pursued so that we keep some continuity, and the issues that were identified by the former RDA," Mr McKenzie said.
He said the boundary changes reflected the way the state government and business groups approached the broader region of the Illawarra Shoalhaven.
"I think there's a lot of commonality in key areas, so things like housing, jobs, transport... There are some specifics though," Mr McKenzie said.
"So if we think about the defence industries in the Nowra region... you've got some heavy-scale manufacturing in terms of chemicals and fuel in that region.
"There's a sense of how do we actually that development."
The new RDA Illawarra Shoalhaven had to present a "unified view of the priorities of the two areas as one region", he said, to gain assistance from government.
Mr McKenzie's initial focus is recruiting a new CEO by mid-February, and installing a new board as soon as possible, before leading RDA Illawarra through its transition.
But he said it was also a time to acknowledge the "phenomenal" work of Ms Murphy during her tenure and the dedicated contribution of Mr De Gabriele in his 20 years in the volunteer position of chair.
After March, Mr McKenzie said, his attention would turn to working with collaboratively with stakeholders on key issues such as transport, housing, work availability and the proposed offshore wind zone.
Referring to the latter, he said: "The RDA has got a role in that because the green economy creates some real opportunities for us in the same way that BHP did more than a century ago, in terms of putting Wollongong on the map.
"But we've got to find a way to do that to make sure that the net benefit to the people of the region is positive and the RDA will work with other stakeholders to explore that in some depth."
To his new role Mr McKenzie brings his experience as CEO of peak fuel industry body, Australian Convenience and Petroleum Marketers Association, and he sees a parallel between that industry's view to transform to a low carbon economy, and future challenges for the Illawarra.
He has also served on boards in such areas as vocational education and training, higher education and research, energy, transport, and small business.
After his five-year role as chair of the Council of Small Business Organisations Australia ended in June 2022, he began looking for something new.
"I noticed it advertised and thought it would be a good opportunity to have a go at that in my region and use some of the skills I've got in areas like energy, transport, education and skills to work for the benefit of the region," Mr McKenzie said.
For Ms Murphy, now was the right time to step down.
But she said leading RDA Illawarra was an opportunity to "create your own adventure".
"It's a huge opportunity to create what you want within that space, because regional development means many things to many people, and you sort of have to be a bit discerning and figure out where you can add value or where there's a gap in the ecosystem," Ms Murphy said.
What she is most proud of is seeing change in people through the Leadership Illawarra program, which has grown from a small initiative to something in high demand.
"Why is that important? Because in regional development, you need people in our community to make really good decisions, to be well-connected, to respect those networks, to collaborate with each other," Ms Murphy said.
"And we've actually got that really humming now. So it's great to see that investment in people will evntually multiply in the longer term and pay off dividends for us all."
The Illawarra-Shoalhaven city deal and building RDA Illawarra's own in-house evidence base team to monitor trends and back up decisions with research are other highlights for Ms Murphy.
After stepping down, she plans to retrain, and do some consulting and teaching.
"But I'm not retiring," Ms Murphy said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.