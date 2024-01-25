Dylan Ryan returns home as Wollongong Wolves strengthen defensive stocks

Wollongong Wolves have pulled off a coup of a signing on the eve of the National Premier League season, picking up former Australian U23 defender Dylan Ryan.
The 23-year-old Thirroul junior returns to his boyhood club after a wealth of experience in both the A-League and in Europe, most recently with FC Den Bosch in Holland.
"I'm very excited to sign especially for not only this season but also the one after with the 'B-League' being announced. It's an unknown but it's going to be cool," Ryan told the Mercury.
"I spent the last two years in Holland injured and we were having a rough season with the coach getting sacked and new owners coming in. When new owners come in the whole club turns upside down and they have their own vision and unfortunately I wasn't part of that vision.
"While I was overseas for almost 10 years, I was happy to come home and start fresh."
Despite still being at a young age, the former Melbourne Victory talent will provide plenty of experience to David Carney's defence.
Ryan said he was excited about the team's prospects in 2024 and beyond.
"I'm a Wollongong boy. I grew up here and it was a matter of time before I would come and play at the club," he continued.
"I'm just looking forward to the future here at this club. Hopefully with the B-League coming Australian football will change.
"For me, he (Carney) just wants me to come in with the experience I've got from overseas and be a role model at the back of the field and teach the young ones. I've played in the Asian Champions League, the A-League and the Australian under 23 national team and in Europe so I hope that I can bring plenty of experience."
Carney's Wolves team will look relatively unchanged from 2023 as they prepare for their final year in the NPL before their push into the new National Second Tier.
They will begin their season on February 17 away to Marconi before a trip to Edensor Park against Sydney United.
