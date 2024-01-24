Top 6 tennis stars to watch in 2024

This is branded content.

2023 was a successful year for tennis fanatics. The year saw tennis stars give some record-breaking performances, with Novak Djokovic recording his 24th Grand Slam title while Carlos Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in one of the greatest Wimbledon finals.

In 2024, all eyes will be on specific players, from world-conquering champions to exciting dark horses. Here are the top 6 players whom we expect to bring drama-filled action to tennis courts.

1. Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal is among the most accomplished professional tennis players in history. He is currently ranked one in men's singles and is expected to dominate 2024 fixtures. Although 2023 was a year to forget for the superstar after suffering an annus horribilis and losing the Australian Open in January, Nadal will make his long-awaited comeback in Brisbane as he prepares for another show in Melbourne.

Nadal confirmed his comeback on social media, stating: "After one year outside of the tour, I think it is the right moment to be back. So I feel ready to announce that I will be back in Brisbane in the first week of the season."

2. Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is among the "golden trio" of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer that have dominated men's tennis courts for the past decade. But even as younger and hungrier players look to take over, the 36-year-old is expected to enjoy a solid 2024, with talks about his retirement slowly fading away. Djokovic has bagged three Grand Slam titles in two of the past three seasons. But it seems the chasing pack is finally catching up with him after losing to players like Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev in 2023.

3. Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz will be leading the onslaught against the older generation this year. At 20 years old and turning professional in 2018, the Spanish player recorded his 100 career win in 2023 and became the Wimbledon champion. This year, most bookies, including Sportsbet Wimbledon, will be backing Alcaraz to deliver, thanks to its lightning-fast speed and pinpoint baseline accuracy. Overall, Alcaraz has very few limitations in his game, making him an exciting talent to watch in 2024.

4. Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson is another young tennis hotshot born in 1994. In July 2019, the 29-year-old worked hard to achieve a career-ranking high of position 43 worldwide. Last year, Thompson partnered with Max Purcell to win his second doubles title and reached the semis of the 2023 Libema Open. Thompson has already started the year brightly after joining other local heroes to register first-round victories at the Adelaide International. He sensationally defeated Nadal in Brisbane before efficiently handling Facundo Diaz Acosta.

5. Karolina Muchova

Now, let's turn our attention to the female gender. Karolina Muchova is a dynamic Czech player finally showcasing her sublime talent this season. Although injuries hampered her 2023 season, Muchova showed her talent whenever she could compete, especially in the clay swing. If she can better manage her season this year, she will be staging some excellent runs at big stages.

6. Zhen Qinwen

Zhen Qinwen is another female player expected to impress at big stages. Last year, the Chinese player showed glimpses of achieving something phenomenal, although she didn't quite get over the line. But then came the trophy in Palermo, where things suddenly clicked for the lanky Chinese. She surprised everyone by becoming a two-time Tour champion and reaching the quarterfinals of the US Open. Success may just come Zhen's way in 2024.

Conclusion

Did we fail to include your favourite tennis player on this list? Don't worry; the list can be as long as you want. Players such as Mirra Andreeva, Wang Xinyu, Coco Gauf, and Ben Shelton are worthy additions to this list.