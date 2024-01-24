Illawarra Steelers finalise 2024 representative rosters: full squad lists

The Illawarra Steelers have finalised squads for the upcoming junior representative seasons, with all four grades tipped to force their way into title contention.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Steelers and St George Illawarra great Shaun Timmins takes charge of the SG Ball squad with long-time Dragons teammate Mark Riddell as his assistant. They'll be looking to force the club back into the finals after falling agonisingly short of the top six last year.
The Harold Matthews squad suffered the same fate, with new coach Jamie Szczerbanik taking the helm for 2024 before also taking the reins of the Steelers NSW Women's Premiership side in July.
Junior rep campaigns are notoriously difficult to predict, but Szczerbanik says he certainly has no questions over his squad's desire.
"One thing that we spoke about right at the start of preseason was that we don't coach effort," Szczerbanik said.
"They knew that what the final squad was going to be as far as numbers are concerned and I said 'just don't make it easy for me' and they didn't. All the boys that didn't make the final squad, all those boys that I had to let go, effort was never an issue with any of them.
"It's obviously not an issue with the boys that I have now, which is the most pleasing thing because you can't coach it. The player either wants it or he doesn't and I'm very excited with what we've got in our Harold Matts squad.
"We've got some really talented footballers and we've just got some really hard workers as well that just don't know how to give up."
The rich nursery of talent in the Illawarra South Coast means the Steelers inevitably set a high bar, but Szczerbanik said his side will be "process driven" at what's a key stage of their development.
"Obviously everybody wants to win competitions, but development is the key," Szczerbanik said.
"It's about developing these players so that in the next couple of years they are out there wearing a St George Illawarra jersey.
"Sometimes you might get the result that you want, but the performance that you get isn't the standard that you've set for yourself. I believe that if our processes are where they need to be, our results will look after themselves anyway."
Courtney Crawford returns as Tarsha Gale Cup coach on the back of a finals run last season, the only Steelers squad to taste finals action in 2023.
All but three of her final squad have previously donned a Steelers jumper, while the likes of Ella Koster and Charlotte Basham return having already debuted in the NRLW.
The Steelers will also be among the favourites in the Lisa Fioala Cup, the competition moving from condensed gala day format to full competition status this season under returning coach Brad Reh.
Reh oversaw a campaign last season that saw the Steelers win all four games by a combined 156-38.
The respective competitions begin on February 3 with all four grades in action at Collegians Sports Stadium.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.