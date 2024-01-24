Illegal campers should clear out of Coledale, says resident

Coledale resident Ray Jaegar doesn't see why he has to pay rates every year when illegal campers at the beach nearby get to stay for free.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Mr Jaegar said he would regularly see utes, campervans and other vehicles in the car park at Sharkeys Beach in the hours before dawn.
This is despite the sign banning a wide array of vehicles from parking there between 9pm and 6am.
"I'm paying $7000 a year in rates [to live in Coledale] and a person can camp near me and pay nothing," Mr Jaegar said.
"Where the toilets are, the council even cleans the toilets for them and takes the rubbish for them. Council's aware of it because they've got the cleaners coming in and doing that of a morning."
Mr Jaegar said he'd also seen campers at Austinmer boat ramp and at Wombarra pool, and doubted they were all homeless.
"They keep saying they're homeless but they're driving around in $100,000 cars so I don't know that they're homeless.
"There's a blue Kombi van that I've seen parked in Wollongong near the boat ramp and I've seen it at Austinmer boat ramp as well. I think they're just people who don't want to pay to camp anywhere."
He also found it "strange" that the council was looking to fine people for parking too long at beaches like Austinmer during the day but not doing anything about those parking at night.
However, a council spokeswoman said they were doing something.
"Wollongong City Council conducts regular patrols of illegal parking and camping across the Wollongong Local Government Area seven days a week," the spokeswoman said.
"We also work with NSW Police to move on illegal campers. We are aware of this issue at Sharkeys Beach and will pass on information to NSW Police who can inspect areas for illegal camping after council operating hours."
The spokeswoman said residents could report incidents of illegal camping to the council via their website or by calling 4227 7111 or to NSW Police on their non-emergency phone line: 131 444.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.