Szczerbanik to take reins of Steelers NSW Women's Premiership squad

Teenaged girls tend to tell it how it is, and new Steelers NSW Women's Premiership coach Jamie Szczerbanik's daughter is no exception.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
It's what convinced him to take the plunge on a new coaching challenge in what is a major shake-up year for the state's premier women's competition.
"My 15-year-old daughter was the one that made the most sense as to why I should do it," Szczerbanik told the Mercury.
"I've never coached in the women's game, but I started thinking about it around June last year when I was thinking about new opportunities and what was out there.
"I did start thinking about potentially coaching the women's, but I got offered the [Steelers] Harold Matthews coaching gig.
"I was happy to stay in the men's game but my daughter's just started playing rugby league herself and she's started to show a lot of interest in me and my journey as a coach.
"She just said 'everybody knows that you can coach the male game, why don't you prove to yourself that you can coach the female game?' That's what got me across the line, my daughter."
It's a year of marked change for the competition that has traditionally started in February in alignment with the NSWRL junior representative competitions.
The 2024 season will see the kickoff pushed back to July to run concurrently with the NRLW season.
It will mean the women's premiership won't see the type of star-studded line-ups of years past, with the Steelers having featured the likes of Emma Tonegato, Keeley Davis, Kezie Apps, Rachael Pearson, Taliah Fuimaono and Teagan Berry last season under inaugural coach Alicia-Kate Hawke.
The restructure will see more emerging players given the opportunity to play out a full open women's season in the premier competition, rather than return to local competitions to make way for the game's top echelon of players.
Szczerbanik says the shift makes for an exciting opportunity as a coach, but more importantly for the playing squad he'll take charge of under the guidance of St George Illawarra NRLW coach Jamie Soward.
"The way that it's run previously, having all those top-tier players playing in the Harvey Norman comp, that would have been exciting, but to have a genuine reserve grade to the NRLW, it's even more exciting again," Szczerbanik said.
"Sowie's going to have his top 30 players, or whatever the final number of that squad. Some of those people are going to be Steelers girls that are going to be up there developing.
"If they don't make the [NRLW] 17 that week, they're going to come back and the experience that they're going to have is going to be so beneficial to us.
"You go from getting three or four NRLW or Jillaroos players back in your team to potentially having 10 girls that have experience playing in the NRLW, or at least being up there training on a regular basis.
"There's some girls there in our Tarsha Gale squad that have already had a taste of NRLW, but if they're not playing the next week it's a bit of a dampener for them.
"Now they can get a taste of it, but they can come back and they can still play real quality football. It gives us an opportunity to have a look at some of the girls that, in the next couple of years, are going to be in Sowie's full-time squad anyway.
"Instead of losing them to someone else, we get to keep them in our system. We get to put a lot more time into them and a bit more education without having to throw them in the deep end either."
With Soward in charge of St George Illawarra's broader women's pathways in addition to his role as NRLW head coach, Szczerbanik said the club will be looking to drive standards from the top down.
"I've had a couple of conversations with Sowie, I see him down at training at least once a week," Szczerbanik said.
"He's down there with the Lisa Fiaola and Tarsha Gale girls overseeing the programs there. He's going to set the standards and I'm going to drive them below him.
"No matter what players he pulls up every week, or he drops back every week, the standards are the same. The structures will all be the same and we will just effectively be one big happy family moving in the right direction.
"You can tell that they're working hard up top to make sure that they're driving those standards and principles in how they want to play football at the elite level.
"They want every team below them playing the same type of football, which is great. Having the resources there to be able to do that is great as well."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.