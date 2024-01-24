Nowra prison guard learns fate for kissing, hugging bikie inmate

A former Nowra prison guard has been sentenced for engaging in a relationship with a maximum security inmate.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Liana Braithwaite, 38, faced Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, after she pleaded guilty to engaging in an intimate relationship with an inmate and causing a safety risk.
Tendered court documents state Braithwaite was intimate with the Nomads bikie gang's national treasurer, Justin Bell, who is awaiting trial for alleged matters of violence.
CCTV captured Braithwaite, who was employed as a First Class Corrections Officer at the South Coast Correctional Centre, entering a converted storeroom with Bell on October 27, 2023.
The pair were seen "embracing and kissing", with the footage capturing Bell leaving and returning to the storeroom several times, while Braithwaite remained there.
She eventually left, carrying cleaning products. A review of CCTV also showed the pair entering the same room on October 21, 2023.
Braithwaite was arrested at work in late November and admitted to having a relationship with Bell on three occasions.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming imposed a 12-month community correction order and ordered Braithwaite to complete 80 hours of unpaid community service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.