Teenage pilot crashes soon after take-off from Camden Airport

A teenage pilot has died after a light plane crashed in south-west Sydney.
Emergency services were called to the scene at Brownlow Hill near Camden Airport about 3.15pm on Wednesday.
"The pilot - believed to be a 16-year-old boy - died at the scene," NSW Police said.
He is yet to be formally identified.
The plane crashed into fields off Brownlow Hill Loop Road.
Soon after take-off from Camden, the Cessna 172 aircraft descended and hit terrain about 3km west of the airport while doing circuit operations, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau said in a statement .
The bureau said it was investigating the incident.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
Australian Associated Press
