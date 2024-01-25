Illawarra Steelers 2024 junior rep campaign a family matter

Who dominated the rugby league battle in the Koster household back in the day?
You'd probably have to give it to the dogs that kept siblings Ella and Jack out of the backyard and, instead, playing couch to couch in the family lounge room.
Who had the edge in those living-room scrimmages is still a topic of debate among the pair of Steelers reps.
"I used to run over her in the lounge room," Harold Matthews squad member Jack said. "I taught her how to tackle. She's slow, I'm a lot faster."
Of course, memory is subjective. Ella's recollection differs a tad.
"Definitely me," she said when asked who notched the most wins.
"I couldn't play until I was 13, so growing up Jack played footy first. I always wanted to play footy so I think I bashed him up a bit because I couldn't play.
"Obviously it was hard because we played at home, but not being able to play on the weekend was pretty crap.
"He did teach me most of what I know, so it was exciting when I was finally able to play after watching him play for so many years."
It made for a pleasant irony in the fact it was ultimately Jack on the sideline watching Ella make an NRLW debut last year.
"I always felt bit bad growing up when she'd be saying to mum and dad 'I want to play football' but it was all league-tag, no tackle," Jack recalls.
"The day she got to play was awesome. Now you go and see her play in a front of a big [NRLW] crowd and you think 'I wish I was here'. She beat me to it, but I'm really proud of her."
It was something of a whirlwind ride for the Albion Park product, who only months earlier was announcing herself on the Tarsha Gale Cup scene with a length-of-the-field try at WIN Stadium on debut.
She's back on deck for the looming Tarsha Gale Cup campaign this year, which looms as a challenge so soon after playing alongside the likes of Raecene McGregor and Teagan Berry at NRLW level.
"I think about it a lot, just how much one year brought for me," Ella said.
"It's obviously going to be really different playing Tarsha Gale again, but I have done it and I think I can go back to that. Hopefully I can bring some experience back to the girls that haven't played at that level yet.
"I'm excited to see the difference between them. I can't put into words what the Steelers have done for me and obviously the Dragons now too.
"I'm so grateful I'll be able to do it again this year, hopefully, and I just can't wait to keep doing it year after year."
Ella and Jack are one of two brother-sister pairings in the Steelers ranks this season alongside Bohden and Halle Barrett, children of Illawarra and St George Illawarra great Trent Barrett.
All up, seven sets of siblings will don the scarlet and white in 2024, with Daniel and Creighton Meafou, Clay and Beau Baldock, Herewaka and Rangitaiki Pohatu, and Rhian and Sienna Yeo chasing double-title glory.
It also includes twins Lexin and Rhys O'Dea (Harold Matthews) who are looking to continue the Dragons love affair with twins that's seen the likes of Brett and Josh Morris, Max and Mat Feagai, and more recently Ryan and Toby Couchman play alongside each other in the Red V.
Unlike those three sets of twins, Rhys and Lexin play very different roles on the paddock, Rhys in the back row and Lexin in the No.7.
It's what gave Rhys the advantage in their household skirmishes, where he made Lexin feel every bit of the eight minutes he has on him in age.
"I dominated," Rhys said. "I was bigger, stronger, I played in the forwards so ran harder, tackled harder.
"He was a little halfback so I'd win every time. I wouldn't say he was that much smaller, but I'm older so he was always little to me."
Lexin agrees, but insists the tables have turned should they ever resume the battle today.
"He was good back in the day but now I'd dominate him," Lexin said.
"I'm a hundred per cent better than him. It doesn't matter that he plays in the forwards, I'd still run over him and drop him on his head. I'm more skillful, faster, everything."
Those backyard battles were the only time the pair have found themselves on opposing sides of the ledger, with both holding the shared dream of continuing St George Illawarra's illustrious twinning tradition.
"We've always played together since under sixes when we started," Rhys said.
"It'd be great to play all the way up to the NRL like the Feagais and the Couchmans. It's really cool to see that, and hopefully that can be us one day."
One thing they can agree on, is who would win should they emulate the Morris boys famous annual carton bet for top try-scorer each season.
"I'm definitely more of a try-scorer than him, so I reckon I'd win that every time," Lexin said.
The Steelers junior rep campaign begins on February 3, with all four grades in action at Collegians Sports Stadium.
