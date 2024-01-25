Jillaroos star bringing disability passion project to Lake Illawarra

Few people have ever played rugby league with as much passion as Jillaroos prop Millie Elliott. The Bega product has been the premier front-rower in the women's game for several years at just 25.
Mixing it up in the toughest position on the field is not for the faint of heart, but if there's one other pursuit in her life she's thrown herself into with as much vigour, it's her advocacy for people with disabilities.
It's something she's poured into her off-field passion project Trainer Group, a not-for-profit foundation that sees professional athletes deliver life skills and healthy living workshops for both children and adults with disabilities.
It's a passion driven by lived experience, having watched her sister Hannah grow up and make the difficult transition to adulthood with Down Syndrome.
"I'm one of five kids and my sister Hannah has Down Syndrome," she said.
"We grew up on the far south coast at Cobargo and Hannah loved school, loved being a part of a team and that routine of having those people around her all the time.
"I noticed that when she finished school, she really struggled, like we all do thinking 'what's next, what am I doing now without my routine and my people around me?'
"For me, I always had footy teams to ride the highs and lows and mentally and physically, that's always been my outlet.
"I just noticed that for people with disabilities, that transition period is really hard. You see that gap when people have left school, are they working, are they a part of anything?
"They've just lost everything that they've had around them. I take that personally because I want my sister to have the best life."
It's very much a shared mission in the Elliott household, with husband - and Newcastle Knights back-rower - Adam Elliott having spoken often about his brother James' life experience with autism.
It meant he wrestled with the prospect of leaving his home town of Tathra to chase his NRL dream given the pivotal role he's always played in James' life.
Millie says it's a common fear for people who have family members with disabilities given the way support services and programs typically become less available in adulthood.
"For me being one of five, I feel like there's been more of us and we've almost had that little team inside our own family," she said.
"For Adam, he's only got James and it was more challenging because he felt he was his supporter and the person that he'd always looked out for.
"Being siblings of someone with a disability, we know how much being included and feeling a part of something can help with their everyday life and their confidence.
"It's about having those supports around them and being confident that they can be active in the community, no matter where they are.
"It's hard for anyone, but particularly people in regional areas who didn't have access to the supports that people do in metro areas."
That latter fact is what's prompted the Rural Inclusive Game Changer tour through regional and rural NSW with the support of the NSWRL and Westpac.
The series of free workshops for adults and children begins in Elliott's hometown of Bega on February 5 and moves through Bateman's Bay before hitting Lake Illawarra PCYC on Thursday February 8.
It will see Elliott joined by fellow Jillaroos stars - and Illawarra products - Emma Tonegato and Keeley Davis, to run combined indoor-outdoor workshops focused on building confidence and life skills.
While it draws heavily on the lessons learned through their elite sporting careers, Elliott said it's far from just another footy clinic.
"We've had people that don't even like footy come and enjoy it," she said.
"It's not a program written for people with disabilities, it's a program that could be for anyone, we're just catering for people with disabilities and accessibility requirements.
"We're talking about goal setting, healthy habits, how important it is to have your support team around you and how much being physically and mentally active helps you.
"It's really just replicating what we actually do and speak about as athletes away from the footy field, which is a lot more than people see.
"It's using something people are familiar with to build confidence and do something a little bit new. It doesn't have to be a sporting thing, it can be anything that gets them comfortable enough to do that."
It's the type of cause Tonegato holds close to her heart having balanced her elite sporting career with her other job as an occupational therapist.
The Bulli-born Cronulla star this week became an ambassador for NRL Wheelchair having also stepped into the Equal Access Program Lead at the Sharks.
"Emma's one of the best players in the game, but also she's got that unique quality where she is an occupational therapist," Elliott said.
"She's very passionate about working in that space and she does it with a lot of heart, but also a lot of fun as well. Keeley Davis has worked in footy and community for so long, Kezie Apps is similar as well.
"They've all got some type of background of working with people with different requirements and they're really good people."
People can register for the free adult and children's programs at Lake Illawarra on February 8 at admin@trainergroupfoundation.org
