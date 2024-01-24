Wanted: Lake Illawarra police hunt five on outstanding warrants

Lake Illawarra Police have released five images of people on wanted on outstanding warrants.
The alleged issues involved range from theft-related matters to reckless wounding and grevious bodily harm
Anyone with information on the five people should contact Lake Illawarra Police Station on 42325399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Jessie Baker is wanted on an outstanding warrant for alleged break and enter, goods in custody and shoplifting-related offences.
Police describe the 32-year-old as being 190cm, of thin build with red hair and blue eyes.
He's known to frequent Unanderra, Dapto and surrounding suburbs.
Josephine Lister is wanted on an outstanding warrant for alleged a reckless wounding-related offence.
She's 26 and described as being 165cm, medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Josephine is often seen in Warrawong and Bellambi.
Justin Austin is a 33-year-old wanted on an outstanding warrant for alleged shoplifting and goods in custody-related matters.
Justin, who hangs out at Warilla and Albion Park, is described as 175cm tall, solid build, brown hair and brown eyes.
Conner Maddison Hughes is a 27-year-old wanted on an outstanding warrant for alleged shoplifting offences.
Conner - 170cm, of medium build, with black hair and brown eyes - is known to frequent Berkeley, Warrawong and surrounding suburbs.
Jed Leighton is a 32-year-old wanted on an outstanding warrant for allegedly causing grievous bodily harm-related offences.
Known around Albion Park and nearby suburbs, Jed is described as 165cm, medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
