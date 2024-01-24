Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Illawarra teams gearing up for tough Maso Cup campaign on home soil

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated January 25 2024 - 12:01pm, first published 10:46am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cringila captain Peter Simonoski is excited to compete at his first Maso Cup. Picture by Anna Warr
Cringila captain Peter Simonoski is excited to compete at his first Maso Cup. Picture by Anna Warr

Peter Simonoski has achieved plenty since arriving at the Lions den, but Cringila's captain is still yet to undertake one of the club's biggest traditions: competing at the Maso Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.