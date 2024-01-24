Illawarra teams gearing up for tough Maso Cup campaign on home soil

Peter Simonoski has achieved plenty since arriving at the Lions den, but Cringila's captain is still yet to undertake one of the club's biggest traditions: competing at the Maso Cup.
However, that is all set to change quickly when one of the Australian-Macedonian football community's biggest tournaments kicks off in the Illawarra on Thursday night.
The event's organisers confirmed in early December that Premier League clubs Cringila and Wollongong United will host the 2024 Cup, which runs until Sunday. The competition will attract NPL NSW, Canberra and Victoria outfits while IPL newcomers Shellharbour will also be keen to impress.
The first Cup was held in 2009 and no Illawarra team has ever lifted the trophy. The tournament is divided into five grades - men's division one, men's division two, over-35s, youth and women - with matches held at Macedonia Park and Crehan Park.
The action begins on Thursday night with three over-35s games and one youth grade match, while Simonoski's Lions will start their campaign against Queenbeyan City on Friday.
The Cringila skipper - who collected the George Naylor Medal last October and was the IPL's leading goal scorer in 2023 - is excited to compete at his maiden Cup.
"It hasn't been here for a few years and everyone at the club is excited to host it. We've got a few games lined up on Friday, so all of the boys are keen to get going," Simonoski told the Mercury.
"This is my first one. I was at Crini last year, but I was away at the time so I didn't get to play in the Cup. I'm excited for it, it should be good. There's a lot of teams coming down, you've got NPL teams from Newcastle, Melbourne and Canberra, so hopefully they bring their strongest squads down.
"It's good that we get to share it with United, it's a big tournament. We're expecting big crowds here over the weekend."
The chance to co-host the Maso Cup is also a huge honour for United, with club president Peter Vrtkovski telling the Mercury recently that it was a "privilege" to hold the event in the Illawarra.
"The interest has been great across the social media channels," he said.
"Hotels are getting booked out in Wollongong and a lot of people travelling. So it's not just good for the clubs, but also for the economy in the area."
