'Could have been murder': Mum admits carjacking Wollongong cabbie

A Wollongong taxi driver was hospitalised for 10 days with serious injuries after a woman carjacked him then used his vehicle to run him down, twice.
"This could have been murder," Magistrate Claire Girotto said of the violent ordeal.
Sarah Rose Delahunty, 30, fronted Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to three offences stemming from the early hours of September 18, 2022.
The victim, an unsuspecting 56-year-old taxi driver, picked Delahunty up shortly after 3am at the intersection of Crown Street and Gladstone Avenue. Delahunty sat in the back seat and attempted to partly cover her face in her puffer jacket.
Delahunty directed the driver to Abercrombie Street in West Wollongong, telling him she was going to a friends' house.
When he pulled over and requested the fare, Delahunty took a "bladed instrument resembling a screwdriver" from her bag and held it over the victim's throat.
"Give me the money," Delahunty demanded, while holding onto the taxi driver by his clothing.
The victim managed to break free and yelled for help on the street, while Delahunty jumped in the driver's seat and drove off. She pulled over about a kilometre away and rummaged through the vehicle, finding $50 in cash.
Meanwhile, the driver found his mobile phone lying in the middle of the road and called triple-0. While on the call to the operator, Delahunty returned and drove the taxi directly at the victim.
She knocked the man to the ground before crashing into a tree. The driver was significantly injured however managed to get up and run away, fearing he was going to die.
Delahunty then drove at him a second time, again knocking him to the ground before she crashed into a brick fence.
Delahunty drove the taxi back onto the road and sped from the scene. She abandoned the taxi several blocks away near Roy Johanson Park.
Police and paramedics found the victim distressed and in considerable pain, surrounded by several witnesses who had come to his aid.
He was taken to Wollongong Hospital, with several injuries including a fractured fibula and right ankle, as well as a severely broken thumb that had to be fixed with two screws.
Delahunty was arrested at a Barrack Heights address on October 19, 2022, following a CCTV appeal from police.
She pleaded guilty to assault with intent to rob while armed with an offensive weapon, take and drive a conveyance without the consent of the owner, and cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
Following her guilty pleas, Delahunty's bail was revoked. She waved at a supporter in the courtroom before being escorted into custody.
