Warilla-Barrack Point surf lifesavers hungry to defend NSW country crown

Warilla-Barrack Point Surf Life Saving Club will be eyeing off more silverware when one of the state's biggest surf lifesaving competitions comes to Illawarra shores.
Warilla Beach will host the 2024 NSW Country Championships from Friday to Sunday, with the hosts aiming to defend last year's title. In an exciting finish 12 months ago, Warilla-Barrack Point came from five points down on the final day to upstage reigning champions Cudgen-Headland at Cape Hawke.
The stage is now set for Illawarra to host the competition, with Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC putting the final touches on their preparations this week.
More than 1500 competitors are expected to take part in the championships, which will feature elite male and female athletes of all ages. Events include surf races, board races, and beach flags contests.
"We're quite honoured to be running the country championships," Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC president Alan Beveridge told the Mercury.
"We're also the current NSW defending champions, we won the championship last year by six points and we're very keen to repeat that again. We are very strong in the under-15s and under-17s, male and female, in the water, and we have some quite good athletes on the beach.
"But we'll have a lot of competition coming down from the northern clubs like Cudgen, Byron Bay and Coffs Harbour. So we'll see what happens, but we're willing to give it a real crack."
It has been almost a decade since the NSW Country Championships were last held on the South Coast, after Mollymook hosted the event in 2015.
The prestigious competition hasn't been held in Warilla in more than two decades.
Surf Life Saving NSW director Don van Keimpema said it was great to bring "one of the buggest surf sports events on our calendar" back to the Illawarra region.
"This event is an important showcase for our regional members to compete in. There are so many friendly rivalries between clubs, but the really special thing is that it's done in such a safe and fun way," he said.
"Last year we saw the labour of many years of work from the team at Warilla bear fruit when they de-throned Cudgen as champions, and now to be able to see them defend that title on their home turf is going to be every exciting."
