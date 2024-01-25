Man's van bursts into flames on Kanahooka Road

A man has escaped uninjured after his van burst into flames in Dapto on Thursday morning.
It is understood the blaze broke out when the driver tried to restart the vehicle after it stalled on Kanahooka Road, on the M1 Princes Motorway overpass, about 8.30am.
The man was the only occupant of the vehicle and got himself out of harm's way.
Fire and Rescue NSW firefighters from Dapto station attended and extinguished the blaze.
Traffic was diverted for a short time while the situation was brought under control.
Police and paramedics were also in attendance.
