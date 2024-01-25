The Mercury in 1940: Boy found at the bottom of Woonona pool

An eight-year-old boy found motionless at the bottom of the Woonona ocean pools was lucky to have survived.
Raymond Mackin and his family had come down from Cabramatta and were camping at Woonona, when they went for a swim around 5pm.
When they got back to the camp, they realised Raymond was missing. Rushing back to the pool, they found him lying on the bottom.
He had fallen in after getting string tangled around his legs.
Woonona Surf Lifesavers carried out artificial respiration for 45 minutes while waiting for the ambulance.
He was taken to hospital and placed in an iron lung.
A few weeks later his father wrote to the surf club thanking the lifesavers for their efforts on the day and their support while he recovered in hospital.
"We are glad to state the boy is back to normal health again and able to attend school," the letter stated.
